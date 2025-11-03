Plans to create 'gypsy/traveller' site and recreational facility in Falkirk area
Brian Whyte lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 23, which was validated on Wednesday, October 29, looking for permission to change the use of land to the north west of Polmonthill Cottage, in Avondale Road, Polmont.
The planning application states the applicant wants to create a “gypsy/traveller” site with two “chalets”, an “amenity block” and a “polytunnel”.
According to the online supporting statement, the development can be made "compatible with the character and appearance of the surrounding area” and will have
“minimal, if any, negative impact on the character or appearance of the surrounding area”.
The statement also mentioned “communal recreation and play areas” being provided which would be “designed and located with the safety of children in mind” and include a “secure boundary fence”.