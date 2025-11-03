Plans to create 'gypsy/traveller' site and recreational facility in Falkirk area

A couple of chalets and a recreation and play area could soon be made available for the travelling community if the local authority gives it the development the go ahead.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Whyte lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 23, which was validated on Wednesday, October 29, looking for permission to change the use of land to the north west of Polmonthill Cottage, in Avondale Road, Polmont.

The planning application states the applicant wants to create a “gypsy/traveller” site with two “chalets”, an “amenity block” and a “polytunnel”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the online supporting statement, the development can be made "compatible with the character and appearance of the surrounding area” and will have

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“minimal, if any, negative impact on the character or appearance of the surrounding area”.

The statement also mentioned “communal recreation and play areas” being provided which would be “designed and located with the safety of children in mind” and include a “secure boundary fence”.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.