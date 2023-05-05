Plans to create flats above Falkirk town centre Salvation Army shop premises
Plans have been lodged to convert a shop and office premises in Falkirk town centre to create multiple flats.
By James Trimble
Published 5th May 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:37 BST
William Mairs lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Thursday, May 4 for listed building consent to convert offices and a retail unit at 32 High Street, Falkirk to create three flats.
The ground floor of the premises is currently home to a Salvation Army charity shop.
A decision on the proposal is expected to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.