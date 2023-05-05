News you can trust since 1845
Plans to create flats above Falkirk town centre Salvation Army shop premises

Plans have been lodged to convert a shop and office premises in Falkirk town centre to create multiple flats.

By James Trimble
Published 5th May 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:37 BST

William Mairs lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Thursday, May 4 for listed building consent to convert offices and a retail unit at 32 High Street, Falkirk to create three flats.

The ground floor of the premises is currently home to a Salvation Army charity shop.

A decision on the proposal is expected to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The Salvation Army shop premises at 32 High Street, FalkirkThe Salvation Army shop premises at 32 High Street, Falkirk
The Salvation Army shop premises at 32 High Street, Falkirk
