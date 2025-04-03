Plans to create a special community Lego event for Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of Lego are being urged to get involved in planning a community Lego exhibition and brick swap event in Falkirk this summer.

Falkirk Delivers are currently looking for enthusiasts for the plastic bricks to come together and help create a special event for the town.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Delivers said: “We want to bring together a group of local Lego enthusiasts to help plan a community Lego exhibition and a brick swap event in Falkirk town centre this summer.

"This isn’t a long-term commitment – just a short-term, fun opportunity to be part of something creative and community focused.

A meeting will take place for those interested in getting involved in a community Lego event.

"This will also form part of a bigger and very exciting initiative coming to Falkirk soon, but we’re keeping the full details secret for now.”

Anyone interested in getting involved is invited to attend a meeting in the Falkirk Delivers office at 104 High Street from 6pm-7pm on Wednesday, April 16.

The spokesperson added: “We’re kicking things off with a relaxed get-together to chat ideas and see who’s keen to get involved.”

They are promising tea, coffee and Lego chat.

For more information visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.

