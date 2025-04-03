Plans to create a special community Lego event for Falkirk
Falkirk Delivers are currently looking for enthusiasts for the plastic bricks to come together and help create a special event for the town.
A spokesperson for Falkirk Delivers said: “We want to bring together a group of local Lego enthusiasts to help plan a community Lego exhibition and a brick swap event in Falkirk town centre this summer.
"This isn’t a long-term commitment – just a short-term, fun opportunity to be part of something creative and community focused.
"This will also form part of a bigger and very exciting initiative coming to Falkirk soon, but we’re keeping the full details secret for now.”
Anyone interested in getting involved is invited to attend a meeting in the Falkirk Delivers office at 104 High Street from 6pm-7pm on Wednesday, April 16.
The spokesperson added: “We’re kicking things off with a relaxed get-together to chat ideas and see who’s keen to get involved.”
They are promising tea, coffee and Lego chat.
For more information visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page. To register your interest in the Lego event click here
