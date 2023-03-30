Plans to create a self service dog washing facility at the home of the Falkirk Kelpies
A planning application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to create a facility where visitors to the Helix Park can wash their dogs themselves.
By James Trimble
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 08:53 BST
Carr- Inglis Ltd, which lodged the application on Wedensday, March 29, is looking for permission to install a “self service dog washing facility” at the Plaza Cafe in the popular tourist attraction, which is home to the world famous Kelpies.
The application, which has a determination deadline of May 28, is listed to be dealt with by officers acting under delegate powers.