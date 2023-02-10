Plans to create 43 megawatt energy storage centre at Falkirk industrial estate
Herefordshire-based Falkirk Power Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, February 1, which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, February 7, to create a 43 megawatt battery energy storage system and associated infrastructure on land to the south east of Merchiston Industrial Estate, Smith Street, Falkirk.
By James Trimble
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 10:46am
The application is expected to go before Falkirk Council's planning committee.
Last year M3 Recycling Ltd lodged plans with the council for permission to carry out engineering works and site levelling at the same location.