Plans to change use of Falkirk church ground hit stumbling block

A developer was looking to change the use of the grounds of a church.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim McBride lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 30 last year, which was subsequently validated on October 21, 2024, to change the of use of the land at Thornhill Mission Church Hall, in Thistle Street, Falkirk.

Mr McBride was looking for permission from planning officers to form a storage yard and site two portable buildings for ancillary office use at the premises.

However, he withdrew the application on Tuesday, March 25.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.