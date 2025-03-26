Plans to change use of Falkirk church ground hit stumbling block

By James Trimble
Published 26th Mar 2025, 13:44 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 18:13 BST
A developer was looking to change the use of the grounds of a church.

Jim McBride lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 30 last year, which was subsequently validated on October 21, 2024, to change the of use of the land at Thornhill Mission Church Hall, in Thistle Street, Falkirk.

Mr McBride was looking for permission from planning officers to form a storage yard and site two portable buildings for ancillary office use at the premises.

However, he withdrew the application on Tuesday, March 25.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

