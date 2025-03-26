Plans to change use of Falkirk church ground hit stumbling block
A developer was looking to change the use of the grounds of a church.
Jim McBride lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 30 last year, which was subsequently validated on October 21, 2024, to change the of use of the land at Thornhill Mission Church Hall, in Thistle Street, Falkirk.
Mr McBride was looking for permission from planning officers to form a storage yard and site two portable buildings for ancillary office use at the premises.
However, he withdrew the application on Tuesday, March 25.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.