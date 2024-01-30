Plans to change former Denny iron works into disability friendly community facility

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

John Locke lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 16 to change the use of the former office/manufacturing facility at 80 Glasgow Road, Denny to create a new community facility with disabled access.

The Hope Hub is currently based at another premises in Denny and offers a “welcoming and warm space for people to go to have a chat over a coffee, make new friends, and enjoy some company”.