Plans to change former Denny iron works into disability friendly community facility
A former iron works could soon have permission to become a new community facility called the Hope Hub.
John Locke lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 16 to change the use of the former office/manufacturing facility at 80 Glasgow Road, Denny to create a new community facility with disabled access.
The Hope Hub is currently based at another premises in Denny and offers a “welcoming and warm space for people to go to have a chat over a coffee, make new friends, and enjoy some company”.