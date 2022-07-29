Plans for the premises, which was once home to the Delicious snack bar, have a determination deadline of Monday, September 26, 2022 and the proposal is expected to be decided by officers acting under delegated powers – meaning the plans will not go before the local authority’s planning committee.
Plans to change Falkirk area shop into hot food takeaway
Shazad Ali has lodged an application with Falkirk Council, which was validated on Wednesday, July 27, to change the use of the premises at 39 Redding Road, Redding from a cafe/shop to a hot food takeaway.
By James Trimble
Friday, 29th July 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated
Friday, 29th July 2022, 4:45 pm