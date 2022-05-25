Plans to change Bo'ness dental surgery into a flat denied

An application to change the use of a former town centre dental surgery into a flat has been refused due to issues over replacement windows.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 9:29 am
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 9:49 am

Paul Fairholm lodged the proposal with Falkirk Council on March 9 to alter the use of the premises at 2 Register Street, Bo’ness, and the plan was refused on Monday, May 23.

The application site is a listed building and an objection against the proposal was lodged by the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland, which felt there was no condition report to justify the “loss of historic fabric” and where possible existing windows should be “retained and upgraded”.

Plans were lodged to change the use of the property in Register Street

Falkirk Council decided to refuse planning permission on these grounds.

The planning documents stated: “Historic windows should be retained and repaired where possible and no information was submitted with the application to demonstrate that the windows are beyond repair.“The replacement windows would not replicate the original historic design, which would adversely affect the character and appearance of the building.”

