Plans to change Bo'ness dental surgery into a flat denied

Paul Fairholm lodged the proposal with Falkirk Council on March 9 to alter the use of the premises at 2 Register Street, Bo’ness, and the plan was refused on Monday, May 23.

The application site is a listed building and an objection against the proposal was lodged by the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland, which felt there was no condition report to justify the “loss of historic fabric” and where possible existing windows should be “retained and upgraded”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans were lodged to change the use of the property in Register Street

Falkirk Council decided to refuse planning permission on these grounds.