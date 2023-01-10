Plans to build new 'residential care facility' in Bo'ness for people with learning difficulties and autism
Voyage 1 Limited, associated with Voyage Care, has lodged an application with Falkirk Council to construct a residential care facility on land to the south east of 2 Woodlands, Kinneil Drive, in Crawfield Avenue, Bo’ness.
By James Trimble
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 2:24pm
Voyage Care provides specialist care to people with learning disabilities, autism, brain injuries and other complex needs across the UK.
On its website the company also states it specialises in helping those with “mental health conditions” and “challenging behaviour”.
The application is listed to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.