Plans to build external staircase at Falkirk Police Station

Police Scotland has lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council to create a couple of new additions to its West Bridge Street station.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 2:12 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 2:12 pm

The planning proposals for Falkirk Police Station include the installation of an external staircase and the creation of a cycle shelter.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk Council invest over £50 million in replacement doors and windows scheme

According to the plans, the new access staircase will consist of a stainless steel handrail and a folded steel staircase with a non-slip finish, while the bicycle shelter will have a galvanised steel frame and a polycarobonate canopy.

Plans are afoot for some new additions at Falkirk Police Station

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V