Plans to build external staircase at Falkirk Police Station

The planning proposals for Falkirk Police Station include the installation of an external staircase and the creation of a cycle shelter.

According to the plans, the new access staircase will consist of a stainless steel handrail and a folded steel staircase with a non-slip finish, while the bicycle shelter will have a galvanised steel frame and a polycarobonate canopy.

Plans are afoot for some new additions at Falkirk Police Station

