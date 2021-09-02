Plans to build external staircase at Falkirk Police Station
Police Scotland has lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council to create a couple of new additions to its West Bridge Street station.
The planning proposals for Falkirk Police Station include the installation of an external staircase and the creation of a cycle shelter.
According to the plans, the new access staircase will consist of a stainless steel handrail and a folded steel staircase with a non-slip finish, while the bicycle shelter will have a galvanised steel frame and a polycarobonate canopy.