Plans to bring storage units to Falkirk second hand car garage

A second hand car dealership is looking for permission to bring self-storage containers to its premises.

By James Trimble
Published 15th May 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:17 BST

H & J Burgoyne lodged an application with Falkirk Council to part change the use of the second hand car dealership at Halls of Airth Garage, in Airth, to bring in self storage containers.

The current yard area houses a variety of damaged repairable cars, old containers and general scrap cars, but the business wants to site a container storage yard there.

In a supporting statement to planners, the applicant stated: “Our proposal is to utilise an existing area of hardstanding, which is currently used for storage of damaged repairable and scrap cars.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
"The new yard would be run as part of H& J Burgoynes existing business, utilising the existing vehicular access, we don’t intend to erect any additional fences or security measures.

"The installation of uniform containers would greatly enhance the appearance of the yard area.”

