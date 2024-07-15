Plans to bring a cafe to Falkirk area golf facility go through a rough patch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to create a cafe at a popular golf driving range have been bunkered for now.

Forthview Golf Centre lodged the proposal with Falkirk Council on May 23 to construct the cafe at the Forthview Golf Range. 1 Forthview House, Airth.

However, the applicant withdrew the plans on Friday, July 12.

According to the online planning documents, the cafe was going to enhance the golf facility, making it an attractive option for community use and tourism, with visitors being able to “pop in for a coffee”.