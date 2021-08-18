Plans revealed for two-day medieval event to commemorate Battle of Falkirk

The organisers have also launched a £10,000 appeal to help them stage a two-day spectacular in town next summer.

Local heritage group ,the Society of John de Graeme, is leading the drive to bring a medieval festival to Falkirk on July 23-24, 2022 - the anniversary of the actual battle, which took place in 1298.

And in bringing history to life, it hopes to attract many visitors as well as locals.

Battle of Falkirk 1298 commemoration in 2019

The group is speaking to, and working with, a number of organisations including historical societies, Falkirk Council and Falkirk Delivers, and it also hopes to bring major hitters such as VisitScotland on board.

The Battle of Falkirk was one of the major battles - and epic tragedies - in the First War of Scottish Independence.

A Scottish army led by Sir William Wallace was massacred just outside the town by the invading forces of Edward Plantagenet, ending one phase of a struggle finally won by King Robert I.

The casualties among the Scottish leaders included Sir John de Graham of Dundaff - a 13th-century Scottish noble, and Wallace's second-in-command - and Sir John Stewart, and Macduff of Fife.

Battle of Falkirk 1298 commemoration 2019

Wallace spent a good deal of time in the Falkirk area being taught by his uncle, the priest of Dunipace, and befriending Sir John.

Now, the group wants to bring that period of history alive once more.

David Reid, convenor of the society, said: “We are working with the Sir William Wallace Society and other groups to make this happen.

“In 20129 we staged an event in the town centre with a medieval market place, and events in Falkirk Trinity Church.

“The plan now is to do this on a bigger scale. We’re in touch with groups down south who are keen to come up, and the church and council are on board and agreed to sit down with us to discuss the way ahead.”Mr Reid said the group was aiming to make it a two-day event, with a number of ideas, including medieval stalls and a market, in the pipeline.

The £10,000 crowdfunder is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-battle-of-falkirk-1298-medieval-festival-2022?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR386BkFbcA6cOg3nvCXd4AOxiUFobqORzjlpxUM54Rl-ElRa4dLcYKggB0

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.