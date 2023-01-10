Plans lodged with local authority to build 10 new flats in Langlees
Developers are planning to construct 10 flats in the Langlees area if they get the go ahead from Falkirk Council.
By James Trimble
48 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023
Roubaix Developments Ltd, a Falkirk-based firm set up in September 2020, lodged an application with planners on December 19 last year – which was validated on Thursday, January 5 – to construct 10 flats on land to the north of 34 Seaforth Road, Langlees.
A decision on the application is expected to be taken by council planning officers acting under delegated powers.