Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to turn Laurieston pub into Indian restaurant

A well known former public house could soon be re-opening as an Indian restaurant if planning permission.

By James Trimble
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 09:25 BST

Kashiram Bhandari lodged an application, validated by Falkirk Council on April 18, to change the use of the former public house at 61 Mary Street, Laurieston to create the Mount View Indian and Nepalese Restaurant and Takeaway.

The application will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The former Lauries Bar had previously been given permission to be used as a nursery back in September 2020.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk CouncilThe plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
