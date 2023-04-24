Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to turn Laurieston pub into Indian restaurant

Kashiram Bhandari lodged an application, validated by Falkirk Council on April 18, to change the use of the former public house at 61 Mary Street, Laurieston to create the Mount View Indian and Nepalese Restaurant and Takeaway.

The application will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The former Lauries Bar had previously been given permission to be used as a nursery back in September 2020.