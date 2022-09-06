Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to turn former cinema into flat

The Old Star Theatre was created when Kinneil and Borrowstounness Church was sold to the Episcopal Church of Scotland in 1926 and was later converted into the Picture House cinema when the Scottish Episcopal Church moved to Cadzow Crescent to occupy what is now St Catherine’s Church.

By 1940 it had been acquired by Lothians Star Cinemas Ltd and renamed the Star Cinema. It was badly damaged by a fire in 1945 and was reconstructed to the plans of architectural firm Haxton and Watson, re-opening in 1947.

The Old Star Theatre in Bo'ness

