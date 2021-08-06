Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to extend and alter primary school
Falkirk Council’s own children’s services has made an application to local authority planners to extend and alter a primary school, its play area and car park.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 8:40 am
The proposals seek to expand Maddiston Primary School, in Glendevon Drive, Maddiston and also construct a new nursery building. Plans also include some variation to the adjacent car parking provision and play areas.
The school currently has 501 pupils and 70 staff, while the capacity of the existing nursery stands at 103 children with 23 staff.