Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to extend and alter primary school

The proposals seek to expand Maddiston Primary School, in Glendevon Drive, Maddiston and also construct a new nursery building. Plans also include some variation to the adjacent car parking provision and play areas.

The school currently has 501 pupils and 70 staff, while the capacity of the existing nursery stands at 103 children with 23 staff.

Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to extend and alter Maddiston Primary School