Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to demolish building in Grangemouth industrial estate

A surplus to requirements building in a local industrial estate has now been earmarked for demolition.
By James Trimble
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:27 GMT
On Wednesday, February 7, Falkirk Council’s head of Invest Falkirk submitted a prior notification for the demolition of buildings at 28 Abbotsinch Road, Grangemouth.

The application will be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than March 5 this year.

In the past the building, located in the Abootsinch Industrial Estate, has been home to Alchemy Drinks Ltd and Inspired Catering by Alchemy Ltd.

