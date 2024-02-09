Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to demolish building in Grangemouth industrial estate
A surplus to requirements building in a local industrial estate has now been earmarked for demolition.
On Wednesday, February 7, Falkirk Council’s head of Invest Falkirk submitted a prior notification for the demolition of buildings at 28 Abbotsinch Road, Grangemouth.
The application will be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than March 5 this year.
In the past the building, located in the Abootsinch Industrial Estate, has been home to Alchemy Drinks Ltd and Inspired Catering by Alchemy Ltd.