Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to create new children and young persons residential care unit
FTS Care lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, January 23, which was validated on Tuesday January 31, looking for permission to build a new residential care unit on land to the north of 1 Carronview, Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth.
FTS Care, which began in 2010, currently operates three children and young people’s residential services in the Falkirk area – the Manse in Carron, a facility in Oswald Street, Falkirk and a premises in Elmbank, Denny.
On its website FTS states: “We recognise all young people should be treated with dignity, respect and equality helping them develop coping strategies and resilience. We create opportunities for change to allow the children and young people to heal and grow.
"We believe a productive, happy life is an attainable goal for everyone.
We currently have three residential care homes in the Falkirk area, We provide care for children and young people, between the ages of eight and 21, using a nurturing approach.”