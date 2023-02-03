Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to create new children and young persons residential care unit

FTS Care, which began in 2010, currently operates three children and young people’s residential services in the Falkirk area – the Manse in Carron, a facility in Oswald Street, Falkirk and a premises in Elmbank, Denny.

On its website FTS states: “We recognise all young people should be treated with dignity, respect and equality helping them develop coping strategies and resilience. We create opportunities for change to allow the children and young people to heal and grow.

"We believe a productive, happy life is an attainable goal for everyone.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council