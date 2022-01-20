Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to create holiday let
Nicholas Weir has lodged an application with Falkirk Council – which was validated on January 18 – to change the use of an outbuilding at The Sidings, Whiteross to create a holiday let.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 5:16 pm
Updated
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 5:18 pm
According to the planning documents, the let – currently used as a gym – will feature a shower room, drying room, studio area and garage.
In the planning application, Mr Weir stated: “I would like to change the use of the gym to a short teem holiday let. Toilet, shower and kitchen facilities already exist.”