Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to create holiday let

Nicholas Weir has lodged an application with Falkirk Council – which was validated on January 18 – to change the use of an outbuilding at The Sidings, Whiteross to create a holiday let.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 5:16 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th January 2022, 5:18 pm

According to the planning documents, the let – currently used as a gym – will feature a shower room, drying room, studio area and garage.

Read More

Read More
Plans for new warehouse at Falkirk area garden centre

In the planning application, Mr Weir stated: “I would like to change the use of the gym to a short teem holiday let. Toilet, shower and kitchen facilities already exist.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to create holiday lets in Whitecross

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

Falkirk CouncilCoronavirus