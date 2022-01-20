Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to create holiday let

According to the planning documents, the let – currently used as a gym – will feature a shower room, drying room, studio area and garage.

In the planning application, Mr Weir stated: “I would like to change the use of the gym to a short teem holiday let. Toilet, shower and kitchen facilities already exist.”

Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to create holiday lets in Whitecross

