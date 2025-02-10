Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to construct 80 new homes in the area
This application, which is listed to be a discharge of a planning condition, follows on from a planning permission in principle application the firm made backin December 15, 2021.
That was granted by planning officers on October 31 last year.
At that time, according to the updated online planning information, the council was minded to grant permission for the housing as long as developers agree to a number of “obligations”.
These included providing education contributions to Dunipace Primary School at the rate of £5038.61 per house and Denny High School at the rate of £2673.97 per house, a healthcare contribution at the rate of £348.38 per unit, an open space contribution at the rate of £850 per unit and a transport contribution for the Denny Eastern Access Road at the rate of £1142 per unit.