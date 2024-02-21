Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to change popular cafe's bistro into holiday lets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr and Mrs B Maloney lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, February 19 to change the use of the bistro at Bridge 49 Cafe Bar, in Whitecross, to form two holiday lets.

A decision is due to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than April 18.