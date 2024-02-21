News you can trust since 1845
Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to change popular cafe's bistro into holiday lets

The bistro at a popular cafe could soon become holiday accommodation for tourists and visitors to the area.
By James Trimble
Published 21st Feb 2024, 13:05 GMT
Mr and Mrs B Maloney lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, February 19 to change the use of the bistro at Bridge 49 Cafe Bar, in Whitecross, to form two holiday lets.

A decision is due to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than April 18.

Bridge 49 Cafe Bar and Bistro was named Scottish Cafe of the Year back in 2022.

