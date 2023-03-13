News you can trust since 1845
Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to change church building into offices

Falkirk Council is looking for permission from its own planners to change the use of a church to create an office space in the Bo’ness area.

By James Trimble
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 11:28am

The application to change the use of the modular building – once a tourist information centre – in Seaview Place, Bo’ness was lodged by the local authority on Monday March 6.

It is expected the proposal, which has a determination deadline of Friday, May 5, will be decided by officers acting under delegated powers.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
