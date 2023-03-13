Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to change church building into offices
Falkirk Council is looking for permission from its own planners to change the use of a church to create an office space in the Bo’ness area.
By James Trimble
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 11:28am
The application to change the use of the modular building – once a tourist information centre – in Seaview Place, Bo’ness was lodged by the local authority on Monday March 6.
It is expected the proposal, which has a determination deadline of Friday, May 5, will be decided by officers acting under delegated powers.