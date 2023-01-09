Plans lodged with council to create new takeaway in Stenhousemuir town centre
Permission is being sought to change the use of a former town centre shop to create a brand new takeaway.
By James Trimble
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 3:06pm
According to the Falkirk Council planning portal, Mr B Minchella lodged the change of use application on January 1 with Falkirk Council to alter the class 1 shop premises at 342 Main Street, Stenhousemuir so it can operate as a hot food takeaway.
A decision on the premises, formerly a branch of Hogan’s Fine Food Company, is expected to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.