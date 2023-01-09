News you can trust since 1845
Plans lodged with council to create new takeaway in Stenhousemuir town centre

Permission is being sought to change the use of a former town centre shop to create a brand new takeaway.

By James Trimble
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 3:06pm

According to the Falkirk Council planning portal, Mr B Minchella lodged the change of use application on January 1 with Falkirk Council to alter the class 1 shop premises at 342 Main Street, Stenhousemuir so it can operate as a hot food takeaway.

A decision on the premises, formerly a branch of Hogan’s Fine Food Company, is expected to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The application seeks to change the use of the former Hogan's Fine Food Company branch in Main Street, Stenhousemuir
Falkirk Council