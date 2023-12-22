Plans lodged with council to allow travellers' site to remain in Polmont area
A developer who has already begun work on the creation of a six-pitch traveller site is now looking for permission to keep it.
Valerie Forrest lodged a retrospective planning application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, December 19 – which was subsequently validated on Thursday, December 21 – to change the use of vacant brownfield land to the east of Avonside House, Reddoch Road, Polmont to create a six-pitch traveller site.
The plan includes proposals for boundary fencing, a central parking/turning area, drainage infrastructure and three sheds.