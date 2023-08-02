Plans lodged to turn former Hallglen shop into community centre
A community group is looking for the go ahead from Falkirk Council to turn a former shop premises into a day centre.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:09 BST
Ettrick Dochart Community Hall group is looking for permission to change the use of the former shop at 26 Nairn Court, Hallglen and turn it into a community day centre.
The application, which was lodged on July 7 and validated on Monday, July 31, is listed to be decided by local authority planning officers acting under delegated powers.