Lunar Star Properties is looking for permission to alter Carrongrange House, Carrongrange Avenue, Stenhousemuir, from a class 4 business premises to a class 2 – financial, professional and other services – premises.

The application, which was validated on Monday, June 5, is expected to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Built between 1895 and 1897, the Carron Grange – as it was then known – was constructed as the Carron Company’s manager’s house. It was sold to Central

Regional Council in the late 1970s for use as a teacher training centre.

The house was later bought by developers Carronvale Homes in the early 1990s and then by the Scottish Building Federation (SBS), who used it as their headquarters.