Plans lodged to convert historic Stenhousemuir business building

An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council seeking to change the use of a former business headquarters in the Stenhousemuir area.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST

Lunar Star Properties is looking for permission to alter Carrongrange House, Carrongrange Avenue, Stenhousemuir, from a class 4 business premises to a class 2 – financial, professional and other services – premises.

The application, which was validated on Monday, June 5, is expected to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Built between 1895 and 1897, the Carron Grange – as it was then known – was constructed as the Carron Company’s manager’s house. It was sold to Central

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
Regional Council in the late 1970s for use as a teacher training centre.

The house was later bought by developers Carronvale Homes in the early 1990s and then by the Scottish Building Federation (SBS), who used it as their headquarters.

In 2009 the property was leased for use as a kindergarten before becoming the head Office for the SBS in 2020.

