Plans lodged to construct brand new changing facilities at Camelon sports pavilion site
Falkirk Council is looking for the go ahead from its planning department to construct a sports changing facility in the Camelon area.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:10 BST
The local authority lodged an application with planners on Thursday, June 8 to build the facility at the Stirling Road Pavilion, Stirling Road, Camelon.
Expected to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers, the proposal is part of Falkirk Council’s £2 million investment to ensure sports pavilions in the the local area will be fighting fit for next season.