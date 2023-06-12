News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest

Plans lodged to construct brand new changing facilities at Camelon sports pavilion site

Falkirk Council is looking for the go ahead from its planning department to construct a sports changing facility in the Camelon area.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:10 BST
The plans were lodged with Falkirk CouncilThe plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council

The local authority lodged an application with planners on Thursday, June 8 to build the facility at the Stirling Road Pavilion, Stirling Road, Camelon.

Expected to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers, the proposal is part of Falkirk Council’s £2 million investment to ensure sports pavilions in the the local area will be fighting fit for next season.

Related topics:Falkirk Council