Plans lodged for pods: Glamping accommodation could be coming to Denny area

Richard Chambers lodged an appliction with Falkirk Council on Thursday, November 9, to construct two glamping pods at West Riverside Farm, in Fankerton, Denny.

According to planning documents attached to the online application, the proposed pods will be “high quality removable timber structures of a maximum 3.1 metre height” and “orientated in a way to minimise visual impact” to “ensure the proposal fits into the surrounding landscape”.

The planning documents stated: “Located between Frankerton and Carron Bridge, West Riverside Farm offers rural setting with close a proximity to Denny town

centre – a six minute drive or 22 minute cycle.

The plan has been been lodged with Falkirk Council

“The site lies outwith the urban/village limits and consists of a dwelling, former stables, indoor sand arena, tack room and machinery workshop. Previous owners, now

retired, used to run an equestrian business next to their home.

"The current owner is not knowledgeable in this field, however, he would like to utilise existing land and services, and run a business from home just like the previous

owners did.

“Existing amenities analysis highlighted a lack of tourist accommodation nearby. Recent planning application granted for Drum Farm (Stirling side) B7B expansion highlights the pressing need for more development of the type.

" In order to ensure profitability, a glamping pods supplier has been appointed to carry out feasibility studies analysing approval probability and potential profit. Their

report came back very positive, hence the application.