Plans lodged for new auto repair garage and industrial development in Bonnybridge

The application is expected to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

According to the online planning documents, one of the new units will be home to Auto Doctor, an MOT station and repair centre fixing cars and light commercial vehicles. The opening hours of this business are said to be 8am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday.

The other two buildings will be divided into four units within each to rent out for various light industrial and storage use. Although the opening hours of these units is not set, the typical working period would be 8am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 1pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council

This keeps the proposed new development in line with the opening hours of other businesses in the industrial estate.

The planning documents stated: “The site is effectively an extension of the industrial estate, which includes similar usage to that proposed already – including auto repair services adjacent to the site on its eastern boundary.

“To the south, lie residential dwellings along Moffat Place and Roman Road, the closest of which are approximately 13 metres from the site boundary to the residential boundary.