Plans have been lodged to demolish a shop in Shieldhill and replace it with housing

Mr and Mrs J and M Hornal applied to Falkirk Council for planning permission in principle on September 21 to demolish the premises at 135 Main Street, Shieldhill and construct two houses where it once stood.

By James Trimble
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 4:53pm

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on December 9.

Back in 2005 Ronald Martin had outline planning permission granted to develop land at the site for housing purposes.

In the past the premises had been home to Morland and Martin Plumbing and heating Ltd.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council
Falkirk Council