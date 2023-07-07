News you can trust since 1845
Plans have been lodged to demolish a house in Polmont and build three more in its place

A planning application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to demolish an existing house and then build multiple properties at the site.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 11:42 BST

Stephen Gillespie, who lodged the application on June 29, is looking for permission to demolish the residential property at 3 Scott Avenue, Polmont, and then construct three new houses at the location.

It is expected the proposal, which was validated by Falkirk Council planners on Tuesday, July 4, will be decided up planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Related topics:Falkirk Council