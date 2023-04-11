News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
39 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
3 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony

Plans for recreational hut development in woodland near Denny

An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to create a dozen recreational huts in woodland in the Carron Valley near Denny.

By James Trimble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST

The Green Action Trust lodged the proposal with the local authority on February 24 – which was then validated on April 3 – to change the use of the site at Carron Valley, to the north of Doups Farm, in Denny, to created 12 huts and associated access, a track, car parking and paths.

Working with a range of private, public and third sector partners across Scotland, the Green Action Trust – according to its website – aims to “turn ideas into tangible change, to build more sustainable communities and a greener country”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It works to “deliver positive action across the country to achieve Scotland’s climate change ambitions, as well as identify and deliver opportunities for improving greenspaces inurban and rural settings”.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk CouncilThe plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
Most Popular

The organisation is responsible for the delivery of the Central Scotland Green Network, the largest green infrastructure project in Europe.

Falkirk CouncilScotlandEurope