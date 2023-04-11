The Green Action Trust lodged the proposal with the local authority on February 24 – which was then validated on April 3 – to change the use of the site at Carron Valley, to the north of Doups Farm, in Denny, to created 12 huts and associated access, a track, car parking and paths.

Working with a range of private, public and third sector partners across Scotland, the Green Action Trust – according to its website – aims to “turn ideas into tangible change, to build more sustainable communities and a greener country”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It works to “deliver positive action across the country to achieve Scotland’s climate change ambitions, as well as identify and deliver opportunities for improving greenspaces inurban and rural settings”.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council