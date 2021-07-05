Plans for new 'motor home facility' near Redding traveller's site

Forster Property Ltd’s change of use application is for land to the west of Redding traveller’s Site, in Redding Industrial Estate.

The proposals would allow the siting of touring caravans and motor homes and would include the formation of internal access routes to 15 stand pitches – these pitches measuring around 45m2, would allow the siting of a touring caravan and vehicle or a single motor home.

A temporary toilet and shower blocks would also be created and there will also be an informal camping area to the west of the site within the woodland, with three informal picnic areas.

There are plans for a motor home/caravan facility near Redding traveller's site

A caravan located at the site entrance would act as a site manager’s unit, providing site security, site management and a point of contact. However, if the development is successful, the applicants would replace the caravan with a permanent structure,

There will be provision of waste collection points within the site for day-to-day refuse and a centralised waste collection point close to site entrance to allow collection by commercial or council vehicles.

The planning documents state: “The land is primarily woodland, with tree cover and areas of clearance, situated between the Glasgow to Edinburgh railway line to the north and the Union Canal to the south.

"The land has some historic industrial use activity, specifically at its eastern end, but otherwise is essentially vacant. The easternmost part of the site is largely clear of trees and, possibly due to previous development, has an appearance more of wasteland.

“It is used for informal recreation locally by walkers and dog walkers. As the site sits adjacent to the Union Canal tow path and the John Muir Way, there is considerable scope to provide a facility that caters for overnight stays, whether for touring caravans and motor homes, or campers using the long-distance John Muir Way.

"The provision of informal picnic areas in existing clearances adds to the informal recreational use offer both for local users of the woodland and visitors. The applicants

are conscious the site experiences fly-tipping and vandalism.”

