The application by Gary Smith was lodged with Falkirk Council on Monday, July 11 and seeks to construct an outbuilding at the Victoria Harriers Club, in Thornhill

Falkirk Council – or Falkirk District Council as it was then – granted an application to construct the Victoria Harriers clubhouse back in January 1992.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been lodged for the building to be constructed at the Victoria Harriers clubhouse