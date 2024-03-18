Plans for multi-million pound glamping facility at Bonnybridge travellers' site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the online planning documents, the proposed development would include a courtyard studio building to accommodate creative studio/business enterprise facilities, as well as an education building providing rural interpretative facilities or space and classroom type accommodation.

There will also be 11 glamping pods, 38 holiday chalets and a forestry path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the online planning documents, up to 30 new jobs could be created from the proposed development and “new visitor spend” would add up to an estimated £1.2 million per year at the site.