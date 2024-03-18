Plans for multi-million pound glamping facility at Bonnybridge travellers' site

Signature Park Homes Ltd has lodged an application – which was validated on March 12 – with Falkirk Council to change the use of the traveller site at Birchwood Farm, Bonnybridge to create a “rural enterprise site” with chalets, enterprise and learning space and landscaping.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:25 GMT
According to the online planning documents, the proposed development would include a courtyard studio building to accommodate creative studio/business enterprise facilities, as well as an education building providing rural interpretative facilities or space and classroom type accommodation.

There will also be 11 glamping pods, 38 holiday chalets and a forestry path.

According to the online planning documents, up to 30 new jobs could be created from the proposed development and “new visitor spend” would add up to an estimated £1.2 million per year at the site.

It was also stated the proposed development represents a capital investment by the applicant of £5.5 million over an anticipated five year period.

