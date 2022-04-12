Plans for housing development in Longcroft

An application lodged with Falkirk Council by LOc Hire Ltd on March 3 – and validated on April 7 – is looking to construct 15 houses on land to the north of 90 Glasgow Road, Longcroft.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:01 am

According to the planning documents the exact site lies to the north of the A803, Glasgow Road, opposite a single detached dwelling.

The documents stated: “The site is a redundant commercial site and all the commercial buildings have been demolished and the site is vacant. To the east of the

proposal site lies a well establish housing site, Watson Place.

Plans have been lodged to build 15 homes in Glasgow Road, Longcroft

The site is served by the A803 Glasgow Road which connects to the national highway system. The proposed site is located within proposed and existing housing

development areas and its use would be more applicable to housing development than commercial/industrial use.

"In fact, reverting to its industrial use would have a detrimental effect on the adjacent existing and proposed housing developments.”

