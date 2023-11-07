Plans for gym in Falkirk town centre look to be taking a breather for now
A proposal had been lodged with Falkirk Council to change the use of a once-popular town centre clothing store to create a fitness centre.
Redan Property Investments was looking for permission to convert the former Wilkies shop in Newmarket Street, Falkirk but decided to withdraw the application on Monday, November 6.
Wilkies closed down for good at the end of June after it was announced it would not would not be one of the locations in the retail chain’s successful bid to come out of administration.