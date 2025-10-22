Plans for flats to be built on Falkirk's ill-fated 'Tony Macaroni' site
Urban Nest lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on October 6, which was subsequently validated on October 10, looking for permission to construct 14 flats and a class 3 retail unit with associated works on land to the south of 58 Grahams Road, Falkirk.
A class 3 designation normally pertains to restaurants, cafes and snack bars, any property which is used for sale of food or drink on the premises.
A few years ago the site was infamously earmarked as a location for a new Tony Macaroni restaurant, but at the start of 2019 it was confirmed it would not be going ahead.
At the time landowners Harvey Fields, of Eskgate Ltd, said the deal to bring Tony Macaroni to the town failed due to differences of opinion over the proposed style of the building which would have been located on land to the south of 58 Grahams Road.
He said: “It took us two years to actually get planning consent. Companies like Tony Macaroni have to have a certain style and we went back to Falkirk Council
planners again and again with different variations, but none of them were what they were looking for.”
The landowner added the council was “leaning towards a development that looked more like a house than anything else” and this led to Tony Macaroni walking away from the deal.