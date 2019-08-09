Plans for Falkirk’s Big Picnic have changed

Forecasts of more torrential rain have forced the postponement of Sunday’ Big Picnic at the Helix Park.

The popular Falkirk event, which attracts families from miles around, has been called off this afternoon.

But the good news is that it is only being put on hold for a few weeks.

Falkirk Community Trust plan to hold the Big Picnic on Sunday, September 8.

Earlier today trust officials said they were monitoring the weather conditions.

Robert Moffat from the trust said: “Unfortunately due to the adverse weather we have had to postpone The Big Helix Picnic this Sunday.

“FCT is delighted to announce we will be rescheduling this popular event to Sunday, September 8.”