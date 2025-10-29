Plans for Falkirk flats tenants to use temporary cabins as 'daytime accommodation'

Plans have been lodged with the local authority regarding tenants at a high rise block of flats.

Thomas Valentine lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Friday, October 24 – which was validated on Tuesday, October 28 – looking for a certificate of lawful use to site two temporary cabins on land to the west of Greenbank Court, Tamfourhill.

According to online application, to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers, the cabins would be “daytime accommodation” for tenants at the block of flats.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.