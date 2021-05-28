Plans for electric car charging points at Grangemouth petrol station
An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to install two electrical vehicle charging points at a busy service station.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 12:17 pm
If the plans, lodged by Dundee-based AMCA Architects on behalf of BP Oils, are green lit they will see the charging points created between the car wash area and the shop at the Earls Gate Service Station, just off Earls Gate Roundabout, in Grangemouth.
Proposals include the installation of new kerbing, four new parking bays and four new bollards to protect the charging equipment.