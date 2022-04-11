Plans for 82 houses get the go ahead in Banknock

The plans, lodged on February 11, 2020, for the development on land to the east of Craigowan, in KIlsyth Road, were given the go ahead under delegated powers – meaning it did not go before members of the planning committee – on April 4.

According to the planning documents the proposal was in accordance with the Local Development Plan.

The documents stated: “The application site lies at the western edge of the existing Banknock settlement area. It lies to the south of Kilsyth Road and east of Wynford

Falkirk Council has granted permission for its own application to build 82 houses in Banknock

Road and straddles Wellpark Road.

“The area is predominantly residential in nature. Glenskirlie Castle Hotel and an industrial site are located on the opposite side of Kilsyth Road to the site, which

consists of open pasture land and vacant roughly vegetated land.

"The proposal is to erect 82 dwellinghouses and 24 flats, all two-storey. The proposed dwellinghouses consist of a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom terraced and semi-detached units, while the flats consist of an equal split of one and two bedroom units.

"The main access to the site would be from an upgraded and realigned Wellpark Road.”

There were a number of objections to the plan, which identified issues including removal of undisturbed green space, threat to wildlife, overshadowing and loss of