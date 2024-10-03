Plans could allow Falkirk area kennels to continue housing 'dangerous dogs'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dogs which are classed as dangerous – or awaiting a decision on their threat status – could soon be housed in existing kennels if plans for a new facility for other dogs is approved.

Hyndford Boarding Kennels lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on September 2, which was subsequently validated on September 27, to construct dog kennels on land at Avonstream, in the Avonbridge area of Falkirk.

According to the online operational statement, Hyndford Kennels operated as a boarding kennels for the public, offering short stay dog boarding primarily on a weekly to bi-weekly basis for members of the public.

The facility operated 34 discrete kennel units with a continuous, staggered rotation of usage, peeking at full capacity during holiday periods.

However, recent changes in Scottish legislation extending “designated types” of The Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 – along with a general trend for more dogs to require secure kennelling while their status under the Act is assessed by the courts – has driven a requirement for increased capacity across the country for the containment of dogs considered ‘dangerous’ to the public.

The online documents stated: “Hyndford Kennels has responded to this demand for long term kennelling of dogs and has switched from providing short term, continuous rotation, public boarding to long term containment of dogs on the behalf of the Crown Office (COPFS) and Police Scotland.

“Typically, a contained dog can be at Hyndford Kennels between six to 18 months, depending to the court’s turn-around times. ‘Dangerous dogs’ cannot be housed in the same kennel building as short-term boarding dogs so their public boarding customers can no longer use the facility.

“The additional eight kennels proposed in the Chicube units allows Hyndford to provide public boarding to limited numbers of its former customers as it would be considered a stand alone element of the operation, with contained dogs in the main kennel building and short term boarders in the Chicubes.”

The operational statement added parking provision requirements will also reduced at the premises, as the number of vehicle movements is now significantly lower than when the kennels operated as a fully public facility.