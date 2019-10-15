Plans approved for new wedding venue near Kincardine

A new wedding venue has been given the go-ahead.

The Walled Garden at Righead Farm, Kincardine, has been granted permission by Fife Council to create a wedding and events venue in addition to its coffee shop, which already operates at the property.

The existing coffee shop would double up as a drinks reception area during wedding functions.

Planning permission was previously granted to create a new barn venue room in 2017.

Owner, Anne Crawford, wrote in a statement: “Due to the present economic climate and spiralling costs involved, and more importantly the new barn overpowering the garden area instead of complimenting the space, the existing barn offers a more sustainable and complimentary events space.”

She said that the venue had already received 96 enquiries, with several already booked for 2020 and 2021.

She added: “Due to an absence of these types of facilities in the surrounding areas, we are currently getting requests from Edinburgh, Glasgow and areas in-between.

“This clearly showcases Fife, and West Fife, not only for tourism but also as a place to do business.”

The business was also short listed for the Business Diversification category in the Scottish Rural Business Awards in 2017.