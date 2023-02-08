Plans afoot for new holiday accommodation in Bonnybridge
An application lodged with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, February 1 is looking for permission to change the use of outbuildings on land at Bonnyside House, Bonnyside Road, Bonnybridge, to form holiday accommodation.
Dave Briggs’ proposal, which has a determination deadline of April 5, 2023, is retrospective, meaning some of the work has already been carried out and Mr Briggs is looking for permission to make the changes permanent.
The application is listed to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.