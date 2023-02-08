News you can trust since 1845
Plans afoot for new holiday accommodation in Bonnybridge

An application lodged with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, February 1 is looking for permission to change the use of outbuildings on land at Bonnyside House, Bonnyside Road, Bonnybridge, to form holiday accommodation.

By James Trimble
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 8:22am

Dave Briggs’ proposal, which has a determination deadline of April 5, 2023, is retrospective, meaning some of the work has already been carried out and Mr Briggs is looking for permission to make the changes permanent.

The application is listed to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
