A change of use request for an existing business seems to indicate tasty treats are on the way for customers who walk up Cow Wynd.

An applicant listed online simply as “Design Consultant” lodged an application with Falkirk Council on October 29 to alter and change the use of the premises at 28 Cow Wynd, Falkirk from a Class 1A shop to a Class 3 Food and Drink designation.

Class 3 uses include restaurants, cafes and "establishments where food and drink is consumed on the premises".