Planning permission paves the way for changes to historic building in Bo'ness town centre

Planning applications have been lodged with Falkirk Council to change the use of a vacant listed building in Bo’ness to create a space for a shop, an office or a storage area.

Ochilfield Property Ltd was looking for listed building consent and planning permission to alter and convert the premises at 15 North Street, Bo’ness in to a mixed use development.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Thursday, December 21.

The planning documents stated the three-storey Category B listed building, which lies within the Boness Town Centre Conservation Area, is now vacant but was formerly used as a housing office.

The plans had been been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

After being given the go ahead from the council, developers will now look to subdivide the property into four rooms which could be used for retail, office or storage and distribution.