Planning permission paves the way for changes to historic building in Bo'ness town centre
Ochilfield Property Ltd was looking for listed building consent and planning permission to alter and convert the premises at 15 North Street, Bo’ness in to a mixed use development.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Thursday, December 21.
The planning documents stated the three-storey Category B listed building, which lies within the Boness Town Centre Conservation Area, is now vacant but was formerly used as a housing office.
After being given the go ahead from the council, developers will now look to subdivide the property into four rooms which could be used for retail, office or storage and distribution.
Ochilfield Property Ltd’s application includes the removal of non-original partition walls and alteration to the shopfront, including the application of paint.