News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Planning permission paves the way for changes to historic building in Bo'ness town centre

Planning applications have been lodged with Falkirk Council to change the use of a vacant listed building in Bo’ness to create a space for a shop, an office or a storage area.
By James Trimble
Published 27th Dec 2023, 11:34 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 11:34 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ochilfield Property Ltd was looking for listed building consent and planning permission to alter and convert the premises at 15 North Street, Bo’ness in to a mixed use development.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Thursday, December 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The planning documents stated the three-storey Category B listed building, which lies within the Boness Town Centre Conservation Area, is now vacant but was formerly used as a housing office.

The plans had been been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans had been been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The plans had been been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

After being given the go ahead from the council, developers will now look to subdivide the property into four rooms which could be used for retail, office or storage and distribution.

Ochilfield Property Ltd’s application includes the removal of non-original partition walls and alteration to the shopfront, including the application of paint.

Related topics:Planning permissionFalkirk CouncilBo'nessNorth Street