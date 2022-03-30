Planning fees rise for Falkirk residents

The Scottish Government will be increasing planning application fees from April 1 – the first rise in eight years to the standard planning application fee.

According to Falkirk Council the Town and Country Planning (Fees for Applications) (Scotland) Regulations 2022 means that fees will increase, in most cases, between 25 per cent and 50 per cent.

Some notable increases include applications for extensions and other alterations to dwellinghouses increasing from £202 to £300, while applications to build new dwellinghouses goes up from from £401 to £600 per dwellinghouse for the first 10 homes and £450 per additional dwellinghouse between 11 and 49 and £250 for each further additional dwellinghouse from 50 upwards – the maximum fee will be £150,000.

Falkirk Council has informed residents of the Scottish Government's plans to increase planning application fees

Applications to change the use of a building increase from £401 to £600, while applications to change the use of land increase from £401 to £500 per 0.1 hectares of site area.

Discretion will be able to be applied when it comes to whether or not to impose a surcharge on retrospective applications and, to a limited extent, to waive or reduce application fees.

Falkirk Council stated: “The intention of Scottish Government is that the increase will help planning authorities move towards fully recovering the cost of dealing with planning applications and additional planning duties coming from the National Planning Framework (NPF)4 and the Scottish Government transforming planning agenda.”

